Cough Syrup death case: Death toll rises to 70, Gambia begins probe

As the world turns their eyes tot he cough syrup deaths of children, the Gambian government has informed that the death toll has risen to 70 from a previous toll of 69. The deaths potentially linked to the four made-in-India cough syrups caught World Health Organisation (WHO)'s attention who flagged the issue, following which the Indian government and the Haryana government imposed a ban on the cough syrup manufacturer, Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

