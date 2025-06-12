‘Could be a dangerous place, we will see what happens’, says Donald Trump as US withdraws personnel from Middle East

The United States is pulling out non-essential personnel from the Middle East due to rising regional tensions, particularly with Iran, as nuclear negotiations continue to break down, according to statements from the US State Department and military reported by The Times of Israel on Wednesday.

Also Read: Donald Trump says feels less confident about Iran nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump said, ", “They (US military personnel) are being moved out (of some countries of the Middle East) because it could be a dangerous place and we will see what happens...We have given notice to move out...They can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not going to allow that.”

"President Trump is committed to keeping Americans safe, both at home and abroad. In keeping with that commitment, we are constantly assessing the appropriate personnel posture at all our embassies. Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce the footprint of our Mission in Iraq," a State Department official told The Times of Israel.

The department also authorised the departure of non-essential personnel and family members from Bahrain and Kuwait, giving them an option on whether to leave the country, as per The Times of Israel.

Also Read: Alleged Iran Money Laundering Network Hit With US Sanctions

Additionally, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has approved the voluntary departure of military dependents from various locations across the Middle East, a US official confirmed. Another official noted that this decision primarily affects families stationed in Bahrain, where most are currently based.

Regional tensions have intensified in recent days amid stalled negotiations between the US and Iran over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

Given the growing strain, General Michael Kurilla, head of US Central Command and responsible for American forces in the region, has delayed his scheduled testimony before US lawmakers on Thursday, according to two officials cited by The Times of Israel.

Iran's mission to the UN posted on social media that “threats of overwhelming force won't change the facts.”

“Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon, and US militarism only fuels instability,” the Iranian mission wrote.

They can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not going to allow that.

Iranian Defence Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Wednesday that while he remained hopeful about the outcome of talks with the United States, Tehran was fully prepared to launch strikes on American bases in the region if necessary.