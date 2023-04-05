United President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that artificial intelligence (AI) can be dangerous and its effects on society are still unraveling. The comment from the President came after a meeting with science and technology advisers on the probable “risks and opportunities" associated with AI.

Biden added that the companies using AI or providing services through the technology have a responsibility to ensure their safety before their release. “Tech companies have a responsibility, in my view, to make sure their products are safe before making them public," he said, at the opening of a meeting with scientific advisors.

To the questions about the potential dangers of AI, Biden said “remains to be seen" but “it could be" dangerous.

According to a release from the White House, the President discussed "the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards." Biden also reiterated his call to Congress to move a law protecting children from the potential misuse of AI and restricting companies to secure the personal data of citizens.

The US President affirmed that AI technology helps on many challenges and makes our lives easy, but the developers must address the “potential risks to our society, to our economy, to our national security".

Biden also pointed towards the negative effects of social media, especially on the minds of the youth and it displays the potential effects of technology if proper safeguards are not in place.

US President's cautious approach to AI came at a time when countries around the world are mulling over the possible impact of the technology. Recently, Italy has decided to ban ChatGPT over concerns about the privacy of its citizens and the misuse of data the platform has collected.

Tesla founder Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak have also called for a more cautious approach to AI due to its “profound risks to society and humanity."