‘Could be dangerous,’ US President warns after meeting on AI2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:06 PM IST
- Biden added that the companies using AI or providing services through the technology have a responsibility to ensure their safety before their release
United President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that artificial intelligence (AI) can be dangerous and its effects on society are still unraveling. The comment from the President came after a meeting with science and technology advisers on the probable “risks and opportunities" associated with AI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×