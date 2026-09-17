Could China steal F-35 tech through Saudi Arabia deal? Report flags link amid Beijing's past record

A confidential US intelligence assessment has raised concerns that China could gain access to sensitive American military technology if Washington proceeds with the proposed sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, according to a report.

The New York Times reported that the US intelligence officials have warned that China could potentially obtain information about the F-35 through espionage in Saudi Arabia or through Beijing’s expanding military and security relationship with Riyadh.

The proposed package, which has advanced further in the US approval process, includes 48 F-35 aircraft and a spare engine, with the deal valued at around $24 billion.

Why is China a concern for the F-35? The concern goes beyond whether Chinese personnel could physically gain access to an F-35.

The aircraft incorporates highly sensitive technologies, including advanced radar, sensors, electronic systems, communications and surveillance capabilities.

The report says that the US intelligence officials are reportedly concerned that China's military relationship with Saudi Arabia, combined with the presence of Chinese technology in Saudi infrastructure, could create potential avenues for intelligence collection.

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) assessment has reportedly questioned whether Chinese military and intelligence personnel and associated entities could be kept away from locations where F-35-related technology would be stored or operated.

Another concern involves Chinese telecommunications equipment. According to The New York Times, the assessment questioned whether Saudi Arabia would agree to remove equipment made by Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE from telecommunications networks, routers and certain defence installations.

Saudi Arabia's growing defence ties with China The US concern comes against the backdrop of Riyadh's expanding defence relationship with Beijing.

Saudi Arabia has purchased ballistic missiles from China, while Chinese military personnel have assisted the kingdom with missile-related capabilities, including building production facilities and improving missile operations, according to US officials cited by The New York Times.

The bigger issue: China's past record The F-35 debate also reflects a much broader US concern about China's methods of acquiring advanced foreign technology.

US authorities have for years accused Chinese state-linked actors of using a combination of cyber espionage, theft of intellectual property, insider recruitment and other methods to obtain sensitive technology.

The FBI has previously said it has investigated more than a thousand cases involving the actual or attempted theft of American technology linked to China.

There have also been specific cases involving military technology. In one case, the US Justice Department said a Chinese national admitted stealing sensitive military programme documents from United Technologies and transferring them to China, with the information intended to benefit China's defence industry.

The China issue is not the only complication surrounding the proposed Saudi F-35 sale. The deal could also raise concerns for Israel, given Saudi Arabia's geographic proximity to Israel.