Could DOGE chief Elon Musk lose his Canadian citizenship? Over 1.5 lakh sign petition

More than 1.5 lakh people from Canada have signed a parliamentary petition seeking to revoke the Canadian citizenship of Elon Musk, the world's richest man and head of DOGE, due to his alliance with US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to make its independent neighbour the 51st state of the US.

British Columbia author Qualia Reed launched the petition in Canada's House of Commons, where it was sponsored by New Democrat parliamentary member and Elon Musk critic Charlie Angus, reported Canadian media outlet CTV News.

Advertisement

The petition had more than 34,000 signatures from across Canada till Saturday evening. The petition requires more than 500 signatures to be presented to Canada's House of Commons and to garner a formal response from the government, the report said. By late Sunday, the petition had collected nearly 1,57,000 signatures.

Canadian citizenship of Elon Musk Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa and owns top US companies such as EV maker Tesla, aerospace company SpaceX, and social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), has Canadian citizenship through his mother. Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, is from Regina, the capital of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Elon Musk is currently heading DOGE, a new advisory body created by US President Donald Trump, which aims to cut federal government costs and reduce the US national debt.

Advertisement

Allegations against Elon Musk The parliamentary petition, filed on February 20, accuses Elon Musk of having “engaged in activities that go against the national interest of Canada” by being an adviser to the US President.

Recently, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian products and openly boasted about having the US annex the country, provoking the ire of 40 million Canadians.

Also Read | Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus asks Elon Musk to launch Starlink in 90 days

The petition also states that the association of the Tesla boss with the US President makes him “a member of a foreign government that is attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty.”