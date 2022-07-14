Could have made Musk drop to knees and beg, says Donald Trump in fresh face-off

Donald Trump's post came after Elon Musk on 12 July, pointed out that Trump would too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.
Former US President Donald Trump has hit back at Elon Musk for calling him too old to run for President again and said that he could have made the world’s richest man “drop to [his] knees and beg" when he was in the White House.
In a series of Truth Social posts, Trump wrote, “When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidised projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it."
Trump also said that Musk should focus on Twitter lawsuit and called it as the social media company as ‘perhaps worthless.’
“Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless. Also, lots of competition for electric cars!" Trump wrote.
“P.S., Why was Elon allowed to break the $15 million stock purchase barrier on Twitter without any reporting? That is a very serious breach! Have fun Elon and @jack, go to it!" he wrote.
Meanwhile, the billionaire has responded to a Twitter user who tagged him in a screenshot of Trump’s post. He wrote, " Lmaooo" followed by a GIF of Grandpa Simpson yelling.
Trump anger comes after Elon Musk on 12 July, pointed out that Trump would too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.
In a tweet, Musk wrote, "Trump, would be 82 at the end of a second term, and “that is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America."
He also said that he was “leaning" toward voting for Ron DeSantis, who can easily win against Joe Biden in 2024, he doesn’t even need to campaign.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also said that its time for former President Donald Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.
His statement came after Trump at an event took a jibe at the recent Twitter deal that was terminated.
“Elon is not gonna buy Twitter... Where did you hear that before? From me. He said the other day I have never voted for a Republican. I said - 'Well I did not know that, you told me that you voted for me," he said at a Save America rally in Anchorage, Alaska.
