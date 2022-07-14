Could have made Musk drop to knees and beg, says Donald Trump in fresh face-off

In a series of Truth Social posts, Trump wrote, “When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidised projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it."