Could Monkeypox become the next pandemic? WHO meeting today
- The World Health Network (WHN) has announced Monkeypox outbreak a pandemic.
The WHO would hold an emergency meeting on June 23 to determine whether to classify the global monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.
"The outbreak of monkeypox is unusual and concerning. For that reason I have decided to convene the Emergency Committee under the international health regulations next week, to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern," World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had told journalists.
Currently there 3,417 confirmed Monkeypox cases reported across 58 countries and it is rapidly expanding across multiple continents.
Meanwhile, the World Health Network (WHN) has announced Monkeypox outbreak a pandemic.
The outbreak is rapidly expanding across multiple continents and will not stop without concerted global action, it said in a statement.
Monkeypox and smallpox come from the same virus family, called Orthopoxvirus. Monkeypox is a viral infection that originated in rodents and primates and transmitted to people. It was found in Africa, mostly around tropical rainforest regions but has now spreading across the world especially in Western countries. According to WHO, Monkeypox typically presents clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks.
Evidence supports many different routes of monkeypox transmission, including physical contact (touching an infected individual, especially the rash / postules), contact with contaminated clothing, bedding and objects, breathing airborne particles, and intimate contact/sex.
While the majority of identified early cases are predominantly among those who identify as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men. Accordingly, the UN health agency also recently issued an important public health advisory for gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.
The Biden administration has started shipping monkeypox tests to commercial laboratories, in a bid to speed diagnoses for suspected infections for the virus that has already infected at least 142 people in the US.
British health officials have said will start offering vaccines to some men who have sex with men and are at the highest risk of catching monkeypox.
Doctors can consider vaccination for some men at the highest risk of exposure, Britain’s Health Security agency had said in a statement on Tuesday. The agency identified those at highest risk as men who have sex with men and who have multiple partners, participate in group sex or attend venues where sex occurs on the premises.
To date, more than 99% of monkeypox cases in Britain are among men, and the majority of those are in men who are gay, bisexual or who have sex with men. Scientists warn that anyone who is in close, physical contact with someone infected with monkeypox or their clothing or bedsheets is at risk of the disease, regardless of their sexual orientation.
Until last month, monkeypox had only caused sizeable outbreaks in central and west Africa; the continent has so far reported more than 1,500 cases and 72 suspected deaths in a separate epidemic. Vaccines have never been used in Africa to control monkeypox.
(With inputs from agencies)
