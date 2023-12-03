‘Could no longer see Muslims dying’: Man kills 1, injures 2 others near Eiffel tower
A knife-wielding man attacked tourists near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, killing one person and injuring two others. The suspect, who suffers from psychological disorders, has been apprehended by the police. French leaders have condemned the attack.
One person was killed and two others injured after a man attacked these tourists in central Paris, near the famous Eiffel Tower. The suspect, who is believed to be suffering from 'serious psychiatric disorders', has now been arrested by police, while the incident has also prompted a response from France's top leaders, including the Prime Minister Borne and President Macron.
