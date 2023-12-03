One person was killed and two others injured after a man attacked these tourists in central Paris, near the famous Eiffel Tower. The suspect, who is believed to be suffering from 'serious psychiatric disorders', has now been arrested by police, while the incident has also prompted a response from France's top leaders, including the Prime Minister Borne and President Macron. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The attack took place at around 1900 GMT, with the assailant chasing a German tourist couple and attacking the man with a knife on the Quai de Grenelle, a few metres from the Eiffel Tower, Reuters reported. The attacker was then chased by police and attacked two other people before being arrested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 25-year-old suspect was neutralised by police using a Taser stun gun, Darmanin reportedly told the press on Sunday. The suspect had also been sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for planning a violent crime and was also on the watch list of French security services, Reuters reported.

What was the motive of the attack? Interior Minister Darmanin informed that the alleged attacker said that he could no longer bear to see Muslims dying in Afghanistan and Palestine in which he saw France as an accomplice. The suspect is also reported to have shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) during the assault.

Reacting to the incident in a post on X (formerly Twitter), French President Elisabeth Borne wrote, “Following this evening's attack in Paris, my thoughts are with the victim, the injured and their loved ones. I salute the courage and professionalism of our law enforcement and our mobilized emergency services. We will not give in to terrorism. Never."

Meanwhile, in a post about the incident on X, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote, “I send all my condolences to the family and loved ones of the German national who died this evening during the terrorist attack in Paris and think with emotion of the people currently injured and in care."

