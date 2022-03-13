Could Russia use chemical weapons in Ukraine? What NATO has to say

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, as per Reuters report. In an interview in German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Stoltenberg said that the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts to justify what could not be justified.
"In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories," Stoltenberg was quoted by Welt am Sonntag as saying in the Reuters report. Stoltenberg said, "now that these false claims have been made, we must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime."
He added that although the Ukrainian people were resisting the Russian invasion with courage, the coming days are likely to bring even greater hardship.
But, what about Russia's bioweapons accusations against US?
Earlier on Friday, the United States accused Russia of using a U.N. Security Council meeting for "lying and spreading disinformation" as part of a potential false-flag operation by Moscow for the use of chemical or biological agents in Ukraine.
U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia was playing out a scenario put forth in the council last month by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken — that President Vladimir Putin would “fabricate allegations about chemical or biological weapons to justify its own violent attacks against the Ukrainian people."
“The intent behind these lies seems clear, and is deeply troubling," she said. “We believe Russia could use chemical or biological agents for assassinations, as part of a staged or false-flag incident, or to support tactical military operations."
Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also denied Russia’s accusation, saying the accusation itself was a bad sign. “That worries me very much because we have often been convinced that if you want to know Russia’s plans, they are what Russia accuses others of," he said late Thursday. “No chemical or any other weapon of mass destruction has been developed on my land. The whole world knows this."
