"There was a loud sound, so I and two-three other people ran to the site where we saw that a plane had exploded,", Yeti Airline's plane crash, that left 68 dead among 72 passengers in Nepal's Seti river between old and new airport buildings of the newly inaugurated Pokhara International Airport, horror as recounted by an eye witness and told to news agency ANI.
One of the eye witness Deepak Sahi told ANI that they rushed to the spot as soon as they heard a loud noise. Upon arrival they saw that the passenger plane had already exploded.
"There was a loud sound, so I and two-three other people ran to the site where we saw that a plane had exploded," Shahi said.
"There was a loud sound, so I and two-three other people ran to the site where we saw that a plane had exploded,", Yeti Airline's plane crash, that left 68 dead among 72 passengers in Nepal's Seti river between old and new airport buildings of the newly inaugurated Pokhara International Airport, horror as recounted by an eye witness and told to news agency ANI.
One of the eye witness Deepak Sahi told ANI that they rushed to the spot as soon as they heard a loud noise. Upon arrival they saw that the passenger plane had already exploded.
"There was a loud sound, so I and two-three other people ran to the site where we saw that a plane had exploded," Shahi said.
"We took some people to the hospital. Some people were buried under the plane and we took them out. There were also some dead bodies in the gorge. We took them out," Shahi added.
Yeti airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula said the Yeti Airlines flight with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal just seconds before it was due to land. The plane had made no distress call from the cockpit either.
Meanwhile, another eyewitness Mahmood Khan said that he and his friend were at his house when they heard a loud sound. "We were at home when we heard a sound and rushed to the terrace. There we saw smoke and rushed to the accident site. We tried saving the people and took out some 35 bodies," said Khan.
Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am and crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).
Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority on Sunday said that 68 passengers on board the ATR-72 Yeti Airlines flight were confirmed dead.
The cause of the crash of the Yeti Airline flight has not been immediately known, however, the Nepal government on Sunday formed a five-member commission of inquiry to probe the plane crash.
The India embassy helpline numbers -- Diwakar Sharma: 977-9851107021 for Kathmandu and Lt Col Shashank Tripathi: 977-9856037699 for the Pokhara region -- to help the kin of the deceased Indian passengers.
Meanwhile, the Nepal government declared a day of national mourning tomorrow. The government has also announced that a five-member committee will be formed to investigate the crash.
