Could the Ukraine invasion spark a global financial crisis?

Apart from banks, the war is going to lead to substantial losses for many businesses with interests in Russia. Any companies that are owed money by Russian businesses are going to struggle to get repaid, given that the ruble is down 30% and the Swift restrictions are going to make payments very difficult. For example, Reuters has reported that US companies have about US$15 billion of exposure to Russia. Many of these debts will potentially end up being written off, causing serious losses.