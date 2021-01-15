Countries experiment with special remote-work visas for ‘digital nomads’4 min read . 10:45 AM IST
- Want to take your job to a distant land? Post-pandemic immigration and tax policies could make it easier in the coming years.
The coronavirus pandemic has shattered the notion that you must live near where you work. It may also dispel the idea that you must live in the same country as your employer.
Attaining the expat lifestyle once meant finding a job in a distant land or bouncing around on short-term tourist visas. Now, a growing number of countries are allowing you to take your current job to a distant land, with a little bit of paperwork. A decade from now, the immigration barriers and tax deterrents to globe-trotting could be looser.
