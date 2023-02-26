Countries want to train with Indian disaster relief agency: NDRF DG
Climate change is causing more disasters to happen...I feel NDRF can get pulled into more situations and we need to handle them, says Atul Karwal, NDRF’s Director General
New Delhi: A number of countries are interested in training with and studying the National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF’s) model said the director general of the force, Atul Karwal. As India’s economic clout grows and climate change increases the likelihood of natural disasters, the country’s unique experience in disaster relief efforts and standing relief forces give it a unique skill-set, which has also proven a handy diplomatic tool. According to Karwal, relief efforts in Turkey drove home that India needs to set benchmark response times to international disasters, acquire advanced rescue technology and ease logistical barriers to providing disaster relief in international settings. Karwal also revealed that India will also look to acquire international certifications that allow it to coordinate with other international rescue teams. Excerpts from an interview.