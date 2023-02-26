Countries want to train with Indian disaster relief agency: NDRF DG

We have a benchmark for national deployments where we mobilise our first vehicles within 20 minutes of a disaster. We could develop a benchmark for international deployments as well. . Logistical issues also exist. During our response to the earthquakes in Turkey, our documentation like official passports took hours. During our response, we visited the other international relief teams there. We have got very interesting insights about what we need to have on board during emergencies like equipment, communication, clothing and transportation. We will work towards absorbing those lessons. Finally, we also want to improve interoperability. Under the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), there is an INSARAG benchmark which helps provide for interoperability with other countries in disasters. We have been trying for this certification and now the government has given us the go-ahead. When our teams go out in the future, they will have credibility and will be seen as 100% professionally competent.

