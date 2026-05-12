'Country expects us to get on with governing': Starmer refuses to quit as PM amid growing demands for his resignation

Amid growing calls seeking the British Prime Minister's ouster, Keir Starmer, on Tuesday (local time), issued a defiant message to those rebelling against him, including members of his own party, NBC News reported.

Over 80 Labour lawmakers have called for Starmer to step down or say when he will depart, including several members of his inner government Cabinet. However, in a crunch meeting with ministers inside No. 10 Downing St. earlier today, the British PM faced down the growing mutiny.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why are there calls for Keir Starmer to resign as British Prime Minister? ⌵ Calls for Keir Starmer's resignation stem from disastrous local election results where Labour lost over 1,400 seats. Voters and party members are frustrated with his leadership, citing a series of errors, policy U-turns, and concerns about a lack of a clear plan for the economy. 2 What has Keir Starmer said in response to demands for his resignation? ⌵ Keir Starmer has issued a defiant message, stating that the country expects the government to focus on governing and that this is what he intends to do. He has acknowledged responsibility for the poor election performance but is facing down the mutiny within his party. 3 Which members of Keir Starmer's cabinet are reportedly seeking his resignation? ⌵ At least six members of Keir Starmer's cabinet have reportedly told him to step down. These include Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Defence Secretary John Healey, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, and Health Secretary Wes Streeting. 4 What were the results of the recent local elections that have intensified pressure on Keir Starmer? ⌵ Labour suffered humiliating defeats in the recent local elections, losing over 1,400 seats and power in Wales. The party also lost significant support to Reform UK and the Green Party, with many voters reportedly punishing Starmer directly. 5 How many Labour MPs are needed to trigger a leadership contest for Keir Starmer? ⌵ To trigger a formal leadership contest, a challenger would need the backing of 20 percent of their colleagues, which translates to at least 81 Labour MPs.

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According to his office, Starmer said, "The country expects us to get on with governing. That is what I am doing and what we must do."

UK seeks Starmer's resignation The developments come after the British PM polled as the most unpopular leader in the country on record, with a series of errors and U-turns fueling voter concerns that he lacks a clear plan to revive the country’s stagnant economy. That frustration peaked last week after Labour suffered a humiliating defeat in midterm-style local elections, with many voters saying they were specifically punishing Starmer himself.

Additionally, a growing number of leaders within his party fear that inaction will lead to Labour being smashed by hard-right Reform UK, which is led by US President Donald Trump's ally Nigel Farage, at the next national election, slated to occur in 2029. However, no candidate has come forward to challenge Starmer.

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Any member of Parliament would need the backing of 20 per cent of their colleagues to trigger a leadership contest.

Starmer's cabinet remains divided According to Al Jazeera, Starmer's cabinet was reportedly divided over whether he should continue or not. At least six of its members have told Starmer to step down, including Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Defence Secretary John Healey, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, and Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Mahmood reportedly informed Starmer to oversee the transition of power. This came amid a deluge of similar statements from parliamentarians and six ministerial aides who quit on Monday.

Another leader who resigned on Tuesday was the British minister for Victims & Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones, who called on Starmer to step down after the "catastrophic" electoral defeats.

Davies-Jones said, "I implore you to act in the country’s interest and set out a timetable for your departure," and added, "I know you to be a good and honest man. But in my heart are my constituents, the victims I have had the honour of working with every day.”

Starmer receives support from allies Following the meeting, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Pat McFadden said “no one challenged” the prime minister. “There were many messages of support,” he said.

Labour Party Chairwoman Anna Turley and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall also noted that Starmer had their “full support”.

UK PM takes responsibility for election loss In a speech on Monday, Starmer acknowledged responsibility for Labour’s poor election performance, calling the results “very tough.” He also argued that voters would not tolerate the kind of political instability and revolving-door leadership that marked the Conservatives’ time in power.

In the local elections on Thursday, the Labour Party lost more than 1,400 seats and lost power in Wales as Reform UK and the Greens made gains.

In his speech on Monday, the British PM described the Labour Party as "a mainstream party of power, not protest." He also took a dig at the far-right Reform UK and the Greens, claiming that they both prey on despair, which they exploit and amplify, and saying neither “offer the serious, progressive leadership that these times demand”.

Starmer's government has been in power since 2024 after it ended the 14-year rule of the Conservatives in a landslide victory. However, his popularity has declined since his cabinet decided to cut the winter fuel allowance during a cost-of-living crisis, the party's policy on Gaza, and the Mandelson scandal.