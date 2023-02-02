Couple abandon their ticketless infant at Airport check-in. Here's what happened next
- At the airline check-in counter, they arrived without a ticket for the child
- Then, the couple headed off to board the flight – leaving their child behind at the airline check-in counter
In an unusual incident, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk as they did not have a ticket for the child, which is a requirement as per the rules of the airline that they were travelling in. The incident took place in Israel's Tel Aviv airport.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×