In an unusual incident, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk as they did not have a ticket for the child, which is a requirement as per the rules of the airline that they were travelling in. The incident took place in Israel's Tel Aviv airport.

The couple, who have not been identified till now, were leaving for Brussels, Belgium on a Ryanair flight on Tuesday with the infant. At the airline check-in counter, they arrived without a ticket for the child. However, Ryanair’s website specifically mentions that you need to pay €25 ($27) extra for carrying a child with you and it can be done during the booking process. Then, the couple headed off to board the flight – leaving their child behind at the airline check-in counter.

According to Ryanair’s website, “infants can be included in a flight reservation during the online booking process." When making plans to travel with an infant, a pop-up message appears on the site stating that there is a €25 ($27) charge – or the local currency equivalent – for each one-way flight the baby takes while sitting on an adult’s lap. A seat must be paid for by separate arrangement if the adults want the baby to travel in a car seat.

The Israeli Airport Authority told CNN that “A couple and an infant with Belgian passports arrived for a flight at Terminal 1 without a ticket for the baby. The couple also arrived late for the flight, once the check-in for the flight was closed. The couple left the infant seat with the baby and ran toward the security checks at Terminal 1 in an attempt to reach the boarding gate for the flight."

A spokesman for Israel Police told CNN in a phone call that the matter appeared to have been resolved by the time police arrived on the scene. He said: “The baby was with the parents and there’s no further investigation."