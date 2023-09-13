Couple caught having sex in toilet on UK flight, escorted off plane | Video1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 03:00 PM IST
The video of the couple being caught was has been widely shared on X, with over five million times.
Various incidents of rude passengers being de-boarded have occurred in the past few years, but a recent case of indecency has been observed where a couple -- caught in the middle of a sex act in a plane toilet on a flight -- had to be escorted off the aircraft by police, reported the Independent on 13 September.
A fellow passenger close to the action screeched: “Oh my f***ing God".
A spokesperson for easyJet told The Independent: “We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behavior of two passengers onboard."
However, it is unclear what action was taken against the couple.
As per under section 71 of the Sexual Offences Act 2004, in the UK it is 'an offence intentionally to engage in sexual activities in a public lavatory'. However, no UK law explicitly deals with sex on a plane.
Following the scene, comments poured in on social media, with one writing, “Hope that wasn’t the pilot." While others posted, “Ryanair would charge for this extra."