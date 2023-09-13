Couple caught having sex in toilet on UK flight, escorted off plane | Video

Various incidents of rude passengers being de-boarded have occurred in the past few years, but a recent case of indecency has been observed where a couple -- caught in the middle of a sex act in a plane toilet on a flight -- had to be escorted off the aircraft by police, reported the Independent on 13 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, the incident took place on an easyJet flight, when the pair was exposed mid-flight by cabin crew. The video of the couple being caught has been widely shared on social media and X, over five million times.

In the video, a flight attendant can be seen opening the door to the toilet, while the man and a woman inside in a state of undress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before the pair is revealed, laughter can be heard in the cabin, with someone shouting 'come on' to the staff member, added the report.

A fellow passenger close to the action screeched: “Oh my f***ing God". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A spokesperson for easyJet told The Independent: “We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behavior of two passengers onboard."

However, it is unclear what action was taken against the couple.

As per under section 71 of the Sexual Offences Act 2004, in the UK it is 'an offence intentionally to engage in sexual activities in a public lavatory'. However, no UK law explicitly deals with sex on a plane. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the scene, comments poured in on social media, with one writing, “Hope that wasn’t the pilot." While others posted, “Ryanair would charge for this extra."