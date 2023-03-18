A couple in Manhattan, New York has filed a lawsuit against a Korean restaurant after an entire rodent was discovered in their food delivery order. The couple shared the details about the lawsuit on their Instagram handle and have also reported the issue to the New York City health department.

After the news broke out, the health department also took swift action and shut down the Korean restaurant Hanpool Inc aka Gammeeok after inspection.

"No New York City restaurant is authorized to have mice or rats on the menu and we are investigating further. Our top priority is protecting the health of New Yorkers and if a restaurant has conditions that threaten our city's diners, they will be shut down," Fabien Levy, a representative for NYC Mayor Eric Adams told news platform TMZ.

The reports added that during the inspection, rat droppings were found at the restaurant and the food storing mechanisms were also not according to the rules. The Korean restaurant was also working without proper permits despite several warnings from the health department.

In their Instagram post, the couple cleared that they have nothing against Asian cuisines or culture and that the issue must not be used to fuel racial hatred.

"Also: We have been going to this restaurant for a decade and are otherwise proud supporters of Asian cuisine and culture. This incident is in no way used to fuel race-based hate or prejudice and I will have an issue with anyone who uses these posts to fit that narrative," the Instagram handle named eunichiban said.

The couple also disabled the comments from the posts and the matter is sub judice now.