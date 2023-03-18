Couple finds rat in online food order, files lawsuit: Video1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 07:45 PM IST
- After the news broke out, the health department also took swift action and shut down the Korean restaurant Hanpool Inc aka Gammeeok after inspection
A couple in Manhattan, New York has filed a lawsuit against a Korean restaurant after an entire rodent was discovered in their food delivery order. The couple shared the details about the lawsuit on their Instagram handle and have also reported the issue to the New York City health department.
