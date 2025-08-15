Couple miraculously survives major car crash, gets married soon after near-death experience

A Chinese couple miraculously survived a major car crash, suffering only minor injuries. Soon after the crash, they decided to marry.

The accident happened shortly after Ma, 31, had returned from a road trip with his girlfriend. On July 26, while Ma was overtaking a truck, its front tyre burst, sending it swerving towards Ma’s car.

He braked quickly, but the vehicle was squeezed against the highway’s median barrier. The car’s front and rear were badly crushed.

Both escaped with just cuts and bruises. Police called it a miracle. The truck driver was also safe. Dashcam footage showed the driver sped up after a tyre burst, helping avoid worse damage.Ma credited seat belts for saving them, according to the South China Morning Post.

The near-death experience inspired them to tie the knot. That evening, Ma proposed to his girlfriend. They had been dating for a year. While they had discussed marriage, the couple was not in a hurry.

They wanted to get married right away. But, the girlfriend hesitated due to torn clothes from the crash. The couple registered their marriage on July 29, the publication added.

Both families were overjoyed, especially after the couple’s traumatic experience. They believe the couple is “bound by life and death”. When Ma posted their story online, they received thousands of kind wishes.

“They are proving that love defeats death’s power,” SCMP quoted a social media user.

Another wrote, “Those who survive great disasters will experience good fortune afterwards.”

The bride who died in her wedding dress Not everyone is as lucky as Ma. Samantha Miller, 34, died in her wedding dress when a speeding car hit the golf cart she rode in with her husband, Aric Hutchinson. It was after their beach wedding in South Carolina in 2023. Aric suffered brain injuries and multiple fractures.