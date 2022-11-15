Couples who thank each other stay together, new study says:2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 09:53 AM IST
The findings of new research suggest that gratitude from one's partner may be a powerful tool for couples.
The findings of new research suggest that gratitude from one's partner may be a powerful tool for couples.
Expressing gratitude to one's partner can strengthen relationships and keep them strong by decreasing conflict and financial stress while also increasing relationship satisfaction and commitment, according to new research.