Court asks woman to pay ₹8.3 lakh for bumping into a stranger while walking; social media reacts

A court in Qingdao, China, has ordered a woman named Wang to pay 70,000 yuan ( ₹8.3 lakh) as compensation to a 59-year-old woman named Liu. But, the reason has baffled many.

Liu was walking in her residential area in May 2023 when she stopped suddenly to answer a phone call and turned around. Wang, who was walking behind her and not paying attention, walked into Liu.

The collision caused Liu to fall and suffer bone fractures. Later, she was diagnosed with Grade 10 disability.

In China, disability is graded on a scale of 1 to 10, with Grade 1 being the most severe and Grade 10 being the least. Grade 10 disability in China typically involves partial damage or deformity to an organ. However, it does not involve functional deficiencies. It requires no medical care, as per the China Labour Bulletin.

Also Read | Restaurant bans Chinese customers for being rude

According to the court, Wang was careless and should have watched where she was going.

Liu initially asked Wang to pay 188,000 yuan (about ₹22 lakh) as compensation for medical costs and injury after the accident. While Liu blamed Wang, Wang said Liu had suddenly stopped.

Also Read | Champion gymnast goes viral after sharing bold dance videos, gets banned

The judge watched CCTV footage and said both were partly responsible. He blamed Liu for stopping in the middle of the road and Wang for not paying attention. After negotiations, Wang agreed to pay 70,000 yuan in instalments.

The case has gone viral on Chinese social media, with many questioning why the person walking behind was blamed. The case has caused public debate as the judge blamed Wang for “not keeping a safe distance while walking behind Liu”. In China, such road laws only apply to vehicles.

Social media reactions “The judge should be more cautious when speaking publicly about the case; otherwise, it might have a negative social impact,” the South China Morning Post quoted an online user as saying.

Another commented, “It would be a different case if the person in front not only stopped but also walked back, but judging from the video footage, the person behind should be responsible for the accident.”

“I do believe people should keep a greater distance from one another while walking or queuing when there is enough space,” remarked another user.

Some users recalled a 2006 case where a man named Peng Yu helped an elderly woman who had fallen. She later sued him, blaming him for her fall.