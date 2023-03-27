Court hearing for Prince Harry and Elton John's privacy case against UK publisher to begin today2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 06:17 AM IST
The seven claimants, which include actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, and Elton John's husband and filmmaker David Furnish, launched the action last year, but legal restrictions requested by the newspaper group mean specific details of their allegations have not so far been made public.
The first hearing in a lawsuit brought by Prince Harry, singer Elton John and other high profile figures against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper is due to begin on Monday. This case is pertaining to the alleged phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×