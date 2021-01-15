OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Court orders FIR against Babar Azam after sexual exploitation complaint
Pakistan's cricket team captain Babar Azam. (AFP)
Pakistan's cricket team captain Babar Azam. (AFP)

Court orders FIR against Babar Azam after sexual exploitation complaint

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 01:28 PM IST PTI

The complainant, Hamiza Mukhtar from Lahore has alleged that the cricketer had sexually exploited her, forced her to have an abortion and made false promises of marriage

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam on Thursday found himself in a difficult situation after an additional sessions court in Lahore ordered the police to register an FIR and file a case against him on a sexual exploitation complaint.

The complainant, Hamiza Mukhtar from Lahore has alleged that the cricketer had sexually exploited her, forced her to have an abortion and made false promises of marriage. The petitioner annexed her medical documents as evidence.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Callers will have to dial numbers with prefix '0' for making calls from landline to mobile phone

Prefix 0 for landline to mobile calls from today

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST
Members of the World Health Organisation team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic sit on a bus before leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan.

WHO-led team in China will start meetings online from quarantine

2 min read . 01:34 PM IST
Pakistan's cricket team captain Babar Azam.

Court orders FIR against Babar Azam after sexual exploitation complaint

1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
Army Chief General MM Naravane inspects the parade on the occasion of the 73rd Army Day at the Parade Ground in New Delhi.

'Don't make mistake of testing Indian Army's patience': Gen Naravane's stern message to China

2 min read . 01:18 PM IST

The additional sessions judge, Noman Muhammad Naeem, after hearing arguments of the lawyers of both the sides, directed the SHO of Naseerabad police station to immediately register the FIR against Babar.

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

The judge remarked that the allegations were disturbing and serious to warrant a full investigation.

Hamiza later confirmed that the FIR has been lodged at the Naseerabad police station.

Earlier, another additional sessions judge, Abid Raza had ordered Babar and his family not to harass Hamiza, who had alleged that she was getting threat calls to withdraw the case.

The woman alleged that when she tried to register an FIR against the cricketer at the Naseerabad Police Station, Babar forced her to withdraw the application on marriage re-assurance.

Babar, who missed the entire series in New Zealand due to a thumb fracture, is presently preparing for the home Test and T20 series against South Africa.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout