Home >News >World >Court orders FIR against Babar Azam after sexual exploitation complaint
Court orders FIR against Babar Azam after sexual exploitation complaint
1 min read.01:28 PM IST
PTI
The complainant, Hamiza Mukhtar from Lahore has alleged that the cricketer had sexually exploited her, forced her to have an abortion and made false promises of marriage
Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam on Thursday found himself in a difficult situation after an additional sessions court in Lahore ordered the police to register an FIR and file a case against him on a sexual exploitation complaint.
The complainant, Hamiza Mukhtar from Lahore has alleged that the cricketer had sexually exploited her, forced her to have an abortion and made false promises of marriage. The petitioner annexed her medical documents as evidence.
The additional sessions judge, Noman Muhammad Naeem, after hearing arguments of the lawyers of both the sides, directed the SHO of Naseerabad police station to immediately register the FIR against Babar.