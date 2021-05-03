Covax signs deal for 500 million Moderna Covid vaccine doses

Premium FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

2 min read . 04:56 PM IST

AFP

The doses, to come on stream from October at the earliest, will broaden out the portfolio of vaccines in the Covax scheme, which has so far been heavily reliant on the AstraZeneca vaccine and hit by delays