COVAX Vaccine programme gets access to nearly 2 billion doses: WHO

“We are certainly in discussions with Pfizer and Moderna. We're hoping to be able to reach agreements with them. But we were not ready this morning," said Dr. Richard Hatchett, the head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. 'I would say: 'Watch that space.'" Hatchett acknowledged that U.S. regulatory proceedings, the need to maintain the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at sub-zero temperatures and cost issues were “all issues that are being talked about" with the two companies.