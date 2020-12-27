Covid-19 aid bill remains uncertain as Trump calls for larger payments

Some of Mr. Trump’s allies have encouraged lawmakers to use their time in Washington next week to reach a compromise. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) said that he spent time with Mr. Trump on Friday and that he believes the president is “more determined than ever" to increase direct payments to $2,000 and roll back Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Mr. Trump has argued that social-media giants like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. are using that section of the law to suppress conservative voices on their platforms.