Desperate times call for desperate measures, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has authorised passengers to carry hand sanitisers up to 350 ml in hand baggage.

In a circular, the bureau, which comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said that passengers will be advised to declare the possession of sanitisers during security check.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Airports Authority of India said: "Since sanitising hands frequently is one of the measures against #COVID19 virus, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has allowed passengers boarding an aircraft to carry hand sanitiser up to 350ml in their cabin baggage. This is to be implemented with immediate effect."

The existing instructions in force restrict the carriage of other liquid items or pastes beyond 100 ml.

The revised instructions would come into immediate effect and the order would be valid for a period of three months from May 13, 2020.

Further, BCAS also said that CISF personnel would not be stamping passengers' boarding passes anymore during the pre-boarding security check (PESC) at airports.

Share Via