Covid-19: Asia M&A deals at $29.9 bln in May, lowest in 3 years, says report

In terms of cross border M&A transactions, even as deals grew 12% month-on-month to $30.4 billion in May, it was the second lowest monthly value for such deals in 11 years. The value of deals recorded during April and May were also lower than any other month since May 2009. At $258.7 billion worth of deals during the first five months of 2020, the deal value fell 39% compared to last year and was the lowest year-to-date total since 2013.