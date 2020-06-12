Covid-19 can push millions of children into labour, says ILO-UNICEF report

"In times of crisis, child labour becomes a coping mechanism for many families," said UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore. "As poverty rises, schools close and the availability of social services decreases, more children are pushed into the workforce. As we reimagine the world post covid, we need to make sure that children and their families have the tools they need to weather similar storms in the future. Quality education, social protection services and better economic opportunities can be game changers."