Covid-19 cases cross 500 mark in Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD : Coronavirus (covid-19) cases crossed the 500 mark in Andhra Pradhesh (AP), as 19 more people tested positive for the novel virus in the state on Wednesday.

With this, the total covid-19 cases in AP now stand at 525. The state government has also undertaken a slew of measures to ensure that the agricultural sector doesn’t suffer, by setting up additional temporary Rythu (farmer) bazars and also converting AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses into mobile markets.

According to a bulletin from the AP government, there are 475 active covid-19 cases in the state. Barring that, 16 persons have so far recovered while 11 others have died till date after suffering from the virus. Out of the 13 districts in AP, Guntur (122) district has seen the highest covid-19 cases, followed by Kurnool (110) and Nellore (58).

The AP government has also identified 141 covid-19 clusters and has set up containment zones as well to stop the virus from spreading. A senior official from the state government who did not want to be quoted, said that most of the cases reported in AP are linked to the religious congregation that was organized by the Tablighi Jamat sect (of Islam) at the Markaz Nizamudin last month.

At least 1500 people from AP and Telangana had attended the meeting in New Delhi last month. As many as 27 mandals out of the total 676 across 13 districts of AP have been declared as red zones and have been cordoned-off. In the neighbouring state of Telangana, 52 new covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 644 in the state.

In a bid to tackle the situation and lack of access to transport, the AP government, under its ‘COVI-Agri plan’, has set up additional 471 temporary Rythu Bazars across the state, apart from the existing 100. “The decentralized system also helps authorities implement physical distancing norms by avoiding crowds at limited locations," said a statement from chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office on Wednesday.

Apart from that, a total of 451 APSRTC buses have been converted into mobile Rythu Bazars, which are selling a wide range of essentials straight from the farm. The statement added that the department of Agriculture Marketing has also scaled up its door delivery services, with one-fourth (25%) of the products being sold through the door-to-door delivery system. The process of onboarding logistical partners is underway and an app will be launched soon