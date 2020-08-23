Covid-19 cases in US stabilise; Florida reports fewer than 3,000 new cases

Florida broke the 600,000 mark for confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday but reported one of its lowest daily totals in two months, continuing a downward trend that began five weeks ago.

Florida reported 2,974 new cases on Sunday, only the second time since June 22 that fewer than 3,000 new cases have been tallied in a day. The other time was Monday, when 2,678 cases were reported. Sundays and Mondays often have a low number of reports as not all hospitals report on the weekend.

The daily total peaked July 15 when more than 15,000 cases were reported, but has been declining since.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also been declining. Late Sunday morning, 4,578 patients were being treated for the disease in Florida hospitals compared to Saturday’s 4,773. It is a drop of almost 800 since Thursday. Hospitalizations peaked at above 9,500 on July 23.

Overall, the state has now reported 600,571 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. rose by 998, the first time in five days the data showed fewer than 1,000 fatalities, as countries around the world continue to hunt for ways to restrict transmission without shutting down their economies again.

Reported cases in Arizona dropped significantly, to an increase of 207, fewer than the nearly 1,000 reported the day before and the lowest increase since June 1. Total cases are now 198,103.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said on Twitter that the state’s transmission rate is at .83, which he said is the second-lowest in the nation. Even so, weekend data reporting often show lower totals than during the week. On July 1, the state reported 4,877 cases, the highest on record.

The state reported another 15 deaths, down from 68 the day before, in a week that peaked at 105 fatalities. Total deaths are now 4,771.

New York reported that virus-related hospitalizations had dropped to 472 and intensive care patients to 110, both the lowest since mid-March. It also marked the 16th straight day of positive-test results under 1%.

The state reported 572 new cases, a 0.1% rise in line with the average daily increase of the previous week. Another five deaths were reported but none in New York City.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

