Covid-19 caused chaos for investors in 2020 but these hedge funds made billions
5 min read.12:04 AM ISTJuliet Chung, The Wall Street Journal
Managers who bet certain stocks would rise and others would fall had their best year in a decade. The biggest winners wagered that e-commerce and cloud computing would thrive while shopping centers and travel struggled
For little-known hedge-fund manager Jim Davis, 2020 is a career-defining year.
The one-time analyst for famed hedge-fund manager Julian Robertson Jr. came into the year managing $675 million at his Woodson Capital Management. That ballooned to about $1.7 billion by the end of November after bets he made against bricks-and-mortar retailers and on e-commerce firms hit pay dirt. His returns soared more than 100% for the year through October and he remains up over 90% through November.