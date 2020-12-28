Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19 caused chaos for investors in 2020 but these hedge funds made billions
The funds that did well in 2020 bet early on an acceleration to online as people lived and worked remotely—then quickly shifted into a recovery trade betting on restaurants, hotels and travel

Covid-19 caused chaos for investors in 2020 but these hedge funds made billions

5 min read . 12:04 AM IST Juliet Chung , The Wall Street Journal

Managers who bet certain stocks would rise and others would fall had their best year in a decade. The biggest winners wagered that e-commerce and cloud computing would thrive while shopping centers and travel struggled

For little-known hedge-fund manager Jim Davis, 2020 is a career-defining year.

The one-time analyst for famed hedge-fund manager Julian Robertson Jr. came into the year managing $675 million at his Woodson Capital Management. That ballooned to about $1.7 billion by the end of November after bets he made against bricks-and-mortar retailers and on e-commerce firms hit pay dirt. His returns soared more than 100% for the year through October and he remains up over 90% through November.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Japan’s new economic policy guru: An Englishman who restores temples

4 min read . 12:04 AM IST

Illinois bowling alley shooting: US serviceman charged for murder of three

2 min read . 27 Dec 2020

Validity of driving license, vehicle registration extended till March 31: Govt

1 min read . 27 Dec 2020

Covid-19: France takes careful vaccine approach to counter skepticism

3 min read . 27 Dec 2020
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.