Home >News >World >COVID-19: Concept of herd immunity is total 'nonsense', says Dr Fauci
Anthony Fauci, MD, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health

COVID-19: Concept of herd immunity is total 'nonsense', says Dr Fauci

1 min read . 08:00 PM IST PTI

  • If you talk to anybody who has any experience in epidemiology and infectious diseases, they will tell you that that is risky, Fauci said

Dr. Anthony Fauci is criticising a declaration by a group of scientists that supports the concept of "herd immunity," which the White House is using to bolster a push to reopen schools and businesses.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is criticising a declaration by a group of scientists that supports the concept of “herd immunity," which the White House is using to bolster a push to reopen schools and businesses.

Fauci says backing herd immunity — the idea that a disease will stop spreading once nearly everybody has contracted it — is "total nonsense."

Fauci says backing herd immunity — the idea that a disease will stop spreading once nearly everybody has contracted it — is “total nonsense."

The top US infectious disease expert says: “If you talk to anybody who has any experience in epidemiology and infectious diseases, they will tell you that that is risky and you'll wind up with many more infections of vulnerable people, which will lead to hospitalisations and death," he told ABC's “Good Morning America" on Thursday.

“So I think that we've just got to look that square in the eye and say it's nonsense." The US leads the world with 7.9 million coronavirus cases and nearly 217,000 confirmed deaths. Globally, there have been 38 million reported cases and 1.09 million confirmed deaths. (AP) RS RS

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

