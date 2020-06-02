Covid-19 could be seasonal illness with higher risk in winter: Report

For the findings, the research team studied 749 locally acquired cases of Covid-19 - mostly in the Greater Sydney area of the state of New South Wales - between February 26 and March 31. The team matched the patients' postcodes with the nearest weather observation station and studied the rainfall, temperature and humidity for the period January to March 2020.The study found lower humidity was associated with increased case notifications; a reduction in relative humidity of one per cent was predicted to be associated with an increase of Covid-19 cases by six per cent.