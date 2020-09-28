Covid-19 crisis: Every 250th person on Earth now infected with coronavirus

As the total number of global Covid-19 cases on Monday topped the 33 million mark, an analysis of the novel coronavirus pandemic indicated that every 250th person on Earth is now infected by the deadly virus.

The current world population is 7.8 billion as of September 2020. This data is based according to the most recent United Nations estimates elaborated by Worldometer.

Tass news agency reported on Sunday that 37,000 Covid-19 deaths took place in the last seven days, taking the overall fatalities to 9,83,000.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also warned that the coronavirus death toll worldwide could cross the two-million figure before an effective vaccine is widely used.

The total number of global Covid-19 cases on 28 September topped the 33 million mark, while the death toll have increased to over 997,000.

At present, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 33,081,725 and the fatalities rose to 997,777, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Data from the Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,115,338 and 204,758, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is next to the US in terms of cases at 6,,074,702, while the country's death toll soared to 95,542. However, more than 50 lakh people have recovered in the country, taking the recovery rate beyond 82%, which is the highest among several other nations affected by the Covid pandemic.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,732,309), Russia (1,146,273), Colombia (813,056), Peru (800,142), Mexico (730,317), Spain (716,481), Argentina (711,325), South Africa (670,766), France (552,473), Chile (457,901), Iran (446,448), the UK (437,517), Bangladesh (359,148), Iraq (349,450) and Saudi Arabia (333,193), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 141,741.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (76,430), the UK (42,077), Italy (35,835), Peru (32,142), France (31,675), Spain (31,232), Iran (25,589), Colombia (25,488), Russia (20,239), South Africa (16,398), Argentina (15,749), Chile (12,641), Ecuador (11,279) and Indonesia (10,386).

