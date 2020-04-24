Covid-19 crisis more formidable than 2008 meltdown, says Blackstone's Schwarzman

MUMBAI: The covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged economies around the world is far more formidable than the global financial crisis of 2008, said Blackstone co-founder Stephen Schwarzman in an analyst call late on Thursday while discussing the firm's Q1 2020 results.

The alternative asset management behemoth's portfolio has borne the brunt of the latest crisis as countries have curbed economic activity to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Blackstone's assets under management (AUM) stood at $538 billion as on 31 March compared with the December-end AUM of $571 billion, reflecting a drop of 5.7%.

“Blackstone’s first-quarter financial results reflect the unprecedented market and global economic conditions caused by the covid-19 pandemic," said Schwarzman.

Blackstone's private equity portfolio was the worst performing among all asset classes, with a 21.6% decline in value, although Schwarzman said the fall was in line with the benchmark S&P 500 index.

A major reason for the impact on the private equity portfolio was the firm's energy investments. Excluding energy, the decline in value was 11.1% for the quarter. The firm's so-called Tactical Opportunities business also witnessed a 15.9% decline in the quarter.

Overall private equity portfolio stood at $174.7 billion in AUM. Other asset classes such as real estate and credit too saw markdowns in value.

"The crisis has seen some of the largest declines in value across asset classes and market volatility has reached an all time high," said Schwarzman.

He, however, clarified that the markdowns reflect a "point in time value" and do not reflect the ultimate value that Blackstone expects to realise from its investments.

"We bought Hilton Worldwide in Oct 2007, ahead of the market crash. At its worst point the investment was marked down to 31 cents against the dollar. When the markets recovered, we were able to generate 10 times the marked down value generating about $14 billion in profits, likely the highest profit seen in the private equity industry," said Schwarzman.

"Throughout our firm’s 35-year history, we have weathered many difficult periods - including the global financial crisis - only to emerge stronger than before. Our experience has shown that although asset values may be temporarily marked down, strong assets ultimately recover." he added.