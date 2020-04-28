Covid-19 crisis to hit the world's poorest and malnourished the hardest: UN

NEW DELHI: Noting that the covid-19 crisis will hit the poorest and malnourished the hardest, especially given the scarce public resources, weak public healthcare systems and insufficient social protection, the United Nations has urged countries to ensure social protection for all its citizens.

Released on Monday, the United Nations Framework for immediate socio-economic response to covid-19 report said that during the Ebola outbreak in 2014, more people died from the interruption of social services and the economic breakdown than from the virus itself.

The UN framework focuses on protecting the needs and rights of those most affected by the pandemic, starting with the most vulnerable countries, groups, and those who risk being left behind.

According to the report, 821 million people suffer from chronic hunger, of which more than 100 million people in over 50 countries are already exposed to crisis or emergency levels of hunger.

“Containment and suppression measures are likely to be less effective among the chronically hungry and the consequences of their imposition far more severe. Safeguarding food value chains has special urgency in these countries," the report said.

Food production, and related informal and formal labour, transportation, and marketing services are principal sources of income and livelihoods for more than two-thirds of the populations in the least developed countries (LDCs) and several large middle-income countries. Even local disruptions to food systems can lead to political crises with lasting repercussions, it said.

“This is not only a health crisis but a human crisis; a jobs crisis; a humanitarian crisis and a development crisis. And it is not just about the most vulnerable. This pandemic shows that we are all at risk because we are only as strong as the weakest health system. Its unprecedented scale demands an unprecedented response," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Drawing lessons from the 2008-2009 global economic and financial crisis, the framework noted that countries with strong social protection systems and basic services suffered the least and recovered the fastest. To prevent billions of people from sliding into poverty, governments around the world will need to rapidly adapt, extend and scale-up safety cushions, such as cash transfers, food assistance, social insurance schemes, and child benefits to support families.

To mitigate the impact of covid-19, the UN has called for an extraordinary scale-up of support to cope with challenges ahead, including immediate social protection responses that consider differentiated impacts on vulnerable groups, children, women, men, and those in the informal sector. “This is particularly urgent considering that 4 billion people, more than half of the world population—including two of three children—have no or inadequate social protection," the report said.

In India, it is already happening. Amid a countrywide lockdown announced by the Centre to check the spread of covid-19, several families excluded from the social welfare schemes are among the worst hit — living with hunger and on the brink of starvation.

