Covid-19 death toll mounts in US with difficult weeks ahead

The surge in infections has now spread to 49 states, with some of the most alarming momentum in places such as New York state, where seven-day average cases are up 72% in the past week, third most in the nation, Covid Tracking data show. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said schools may end in-person classes as soon as Monday. Nationwide, daily Covid infections broke a new record Friday after adding more than 161,000 cases.