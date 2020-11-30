After orders of reducing Covid-19 RT-PCR test rates the national capital amid the surge in coronavirus cases, Delhi government on Monday capped the test rates at ₹800 from the existing rate of ₹2,400 in the private hospitals.

Delhi government also added that the Covid samples collected at labs, hospitals and collection facilities will not cost ₹800, including all charges-sample collection and testing cost at the site.

It also mentioned that samples collected through home visits, including all-charges collections, samples collection and testing costs, will be capped at ₹1,200.

"All private labs, hospitals shall display the revised rates at prominent places within 24 hours," the order stated. It also conveyed that the order comes into effect immediately and should be followed strictly.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said he has issued directives to reduce the price of the RT-PCR test in the national capital, saying it will help those going to private labs for COVID-19 tests.

Currently, people have to spend ₹2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.

"I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in reply to the chief minister's tweet said orders for this will be issued immediately.

Delhi has reported 1,487 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 35,091 on Monday, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

