Covid-19 expected to reshape health-care sector, HHS says
Pandemic will have profound effect on provision, consumption and spending in 2020 and beyond, report finds; full impact isn’t yet known
The coronavirus pandemic will reshape health-care spending, even though its full impact on the sector isn’t yet known, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a report that found health-care spending increased at a relatively slow pace in 2019 due to greater hospital care and drug expenditures.
The report released Wednesday showed US health-care spending in 2019 rose 4.6% to $3.8 trillion, in line with the relatively slow 4.7% increase the prior year and in keeping with a largely stable pace since 2016.
