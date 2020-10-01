COVID-19: French govt warns Paris may go on maximum virus alert from Monday

French authorities may place Paris on maximum virus alert as soon as Monday, potentially requiring all bars to close as the number of Covid-19 cases surges, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Thursday.

French authorities may place Paris on maximum virus alert as soon as Monday, potentially requiring all bars to close as the number of Covid-19 cases surges, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Thursday.

The capital and its closest suburbs, comprising nearly seven million people, have already breached the maximum alert thresholds, Veran told a press conference.

The capital and its closest suburbs, comprising nearly seven million people, have already breached the maximum alert thresholds, Veran told a press conference. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"We need a few days to confirm the trends, but if they are confirmed we'll have no choice but to put it on maximum alert, from Monday," he said, adding that could require "a total closure of bars."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.