Home >News >World >COVID-19: French govt warns Paris may go on maximum virus alert from Monday
French police officers secure the bridge leading to the Eiffel Tower

COVID-19: French govt warns Paris may go on maximum virus alert from Monday

1 min read . 10:45 PM IST AFP

  • The capital and its closest suburbs, comprising nearly seven million people, have already breached the maximum alert thresholds, health minister said

French authorities may place Paris on maximum virus alert as soon as Monday, potentially requiring all bars to close as the number of Covid-19 cases surges, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Thursday.

The capital and its closest suburbs, comprising nearly seven million people, have already breached the maximum alert thresholds, Veran told a press conference.

"We need a few days to confirm the trends, but if they are confirmed we'll have no choice but to put it on maximum alert, from Monday," he said, adding that could require "a total closure of bars."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

