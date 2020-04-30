NEW DELHI: Hospitality chain Hyatt has become the latest to announce a global enhanced cleanliness, disinfection and sanitation programme to ensure guest safety and peace of mind.

Hyatt has joined the likes of Hilton and Marriott which have also announced their cleaning initiatives following the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to covid-19, Hyatt said it was developing work procedures and mandatory training to ensure safety of colleagues and guests. This will include daily surveys to measure colleague comfort and hotel’s cleanliness.

By September, every Hyatt hotel will have a 'hygiene manager' who will be responsible for the property adhering to new operational guidance and protocols, some of which may include colleague certification, trainings and recertification process for hygiene and cleanliness.

The hotel chain said it will ensure increased frequency of cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants of all high-touch surfaces, guestrooms, and shared spaces. Enhanced food safety and hygiene protocols for restaurants, room service and group meetings and events will also be impelmented.

Hand sanitiser stations throughout the hotel's public and employee areas and entrances will be placed.

Hyatt is also exploring installations of purification and sanitisation devices to ensure enhanced air quality. There will be social distancing guidelines in public areas across hotel properties.

“The world as we knew it has been fundamentally changed by covid-19 and when we are all ready to travel again, we want to make sure that every Hyatt colleague and guest feels confident that each aspect of our commitment is designed with their safety in mind, and that we’re putting their wellbeing first," said Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt. “To do this, we must critically examine the hotel experience from every vantage point – from our rooms and our lobbies to our spas and dining – bringing in the latest research, technology and innovation to make that happen."

Hyatt also aims to introduce a new accreditation process in May from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council across hundreds of hotels - the first to do so. The Council, made up of leaders in the microbial-pathogenic threat analysis and mitigation space, is a division of ISSA, the global cleaning industry association.

Hyatt has been working with infectious disease and occupational health experts to develop the programme.





