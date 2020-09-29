Covid-19: IATA expects full year air traffic to be down 66% in 2020 against 2019

New Delhi: Aviation industry lobby group International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday downgraded its world wide traffic forecast for 2020 to reflect a weaker-than-expected recovery, it said in a statement.

IATA now expects full-year 2020 traffic to be down 66% compared to 2019, it said.

August passenger demand continued to be hugely depressed against normal levels, with revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) down 75.3% compared to August 2019, it added.

"This was only slightly improved compared to the 79.5% annual contraction in July. Domestic markets continued to outperform international markets in terms of recovery, although most remained substantially down on a year ago," IATA said in the statement.

"August capacity (available seat kilometers or ASKs) was down 63.8% compared to a year ago, and load factor plunged 27.2 points to an all-time low for August of 58.5%," it added.

IATA said that airlines in the Asia-pacific region, including India, have been the worst hit by the covid-19 pandemic.

"Asia-Pacific airlines’ August traffic sank 95.9% compared to the year-ago period, barely budged from a 96.2% drop in July, and the steepest contraction among regions. Capacity dived 90.4% and load factor shrank 48.0 percentage points to 34.8%," IATA added.

“August’s disastrous traffic performance puts a cap on the industry’s worst-ever summer season. International demand recovery is virtually non-existent and domestic markets in Australia and Japan actually regressed in the face of new outbreaks and travel restrictions" said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

