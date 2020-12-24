OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19 infections rise again in England, 1-in-85 people infected: Report
A medical technician prepares a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine intended for Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, at the Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera, known as the
A medical technician prepares a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine intended for Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, at the Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera, known as the "Torlak", in Belgrade, Serbia December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic (REUTERS)

Covid-19 infections rise again in England, 1-in-85 people infected: Report

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 06:51 PM IST Reuters

  • Prevalence in the preceding week was 1-in-95
  • England's Test and Trace service said it had recorded a 58% week-on-week increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases detected

The prevalence of Covid-19 cases in England jumped again in the week to Dec. 18, with around 645,800 people, or 1-in-85, estimated to be infected, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.

"The percentage of people testing positive has continued to increase sharply in London, the East of England, and the South-East; London now has the highest percentage of people testing positive," the ONS said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme for residents of J-K on Saturday

1 min read . 07:15 PM IST
In April, Air India had reduced its pilots' salary by up to 70% to partially offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its finances

Air India pilots warn of 'industrial action' over wage cut

2 min read . 07:04 PM IST
The ban on individuals applied to all foreign nationals who have been in Britain in the past fortnight

Brazil suspends flights from Britain due to new Covid-19 variant

1 min read . 06:57 PM IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand waives farm loans of up to 50000, 9 lakh farmers to benefit

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST

Prevalence in the preceding week was 1-in-95, the ONS had estimated.

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

Separately on Thursday, England's Test and Trace service said it had recorded a 58% week-on-week increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases detected.

It said during the week Dec. 10-16, 139,332 positive cases were transferred to its contact tracers, 88.1% of whom were reached and told to self-isolate, a slight rise on 87.5% recorded in the previous week.

The proportion of the contacts of positive cases reached remained consistent at 92.6%, it said.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout