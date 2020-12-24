Covid-19 infections rise again in England, 1-in-85 people infected: Report

The prevalence of Covid-19 cases in England jumped again in the week to Dec. 18, with around 645,800 people, or 1-in-85, estimated to be infected, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.

Prevalence in the preceding week was 1-in-95, the ONS had estimated.

Separately on Thursday, England's Test and Trace service said it had recorded a 58% week-on-week increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases detected.

It said during the week Dec. 10-16, 139,332 positive cases were transferred to its contact tracers, 88.1% of whom were reached and told to self-isolate, a slight rise on 87.5% recorded in the previous week.

The proportion of the contacts of positive cases reached remained consistent at 92.6%, it said.

