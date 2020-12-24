Subscribe
All rights reserved.

Covid-19 infections rise again in England, 1-in-85 people infected: Report
A medical technician prepares a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine intended for Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, at the Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera, known as the "Torlak", in Belgrade, Serbia December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic

Covid-19 infections rise again in England, 1-in-85 people infected: Report

1 min read . 06:51 PM IST Reuters

  • Prevalence in the preceding week was 1-in-95
  • England's Test and Trace service said it had recorded a 58% week-on-week increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases detected

The prevalence of Covid-19 cases in England jumped again in the week to Dec. 18, with around 645,800 people, or 1-in-85, estimated to be infected, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.

"The percentage of people testing positive has continued to increase sharply in London, the East of England, and the South-East; London now has the highest percentage of people testing positive," the ONS said.

Prevalence in the preceding week was 1-in-95, the ONS had estimated.

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

Separately on Thursday, England's Test and Trace service said it had recorded a 58% week-on-week increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases detected.

It said during the week Dec. 10-16, 139,332 positive cases were transferred to its contact tracers, 88.1% of whom were reached and told to self-isolate, a slight rise on 87.5% recorded in the previous week.

The proportion of the contacts of positive cases reached remained consistent at 92.6%, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

