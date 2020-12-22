Covid-19 is pushing women out of work, just look at Italy

Covid-19 is pushing women out of work, just look at Italy5 min read . 12:14 AM IST
Italy’s gender employment gap is now the widest in Europe
Margherita Marino was a successful family lawyer in Naples, running a small but thriving practice, until the pandemic struck. Now she spends nearly all her time taking care of her two children, who have mostly been at home since March due to prolonged school closures.
“Sometimes I tell myself: I am a supermom looking after my children. Other times I’m like: what am I doing?" said Ms. Marino, 43, who worries her career won’t recover. “It’s frustrating."
