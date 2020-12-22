Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19 is pushing women out of work, just look at Italy
Representational image

Covid-19 is pushing women out of work, just look at Italy

5 min read . 12:14 AM IST Margherita Stancati , The Wall Street Journal

Italy’s gender employment gap is now the widest in Europe

Margherita Marino was a successful family lawyer in Naples, running a small but thriving practice, until the pandemic struck. Now she spends nearly all her time taking care of her two children, who have mostly been at home since March due to prolonged school closures.

“Sometimes I tell myself: I am a supermom looking after my children. Other times I’m like: what am I doing?" said Ms. Marino, 43, who worries her career won’t recover. “It’s frustrating."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Luxury brands will go shopping again

2 min read . 12:16 AM IST

Fracking: From breaking shale to breaking even

4 min read . 12:15 AM IST

The flood gates still aren’t open for banks—yet

1 min read . 12:15 AM IST

Air transport in turmoil as flights from UK banned

2 min read . 21 Dec 2020
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.