NEW DELHI: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the India-US partnership was stronger than ever and that India would do whatever it can to help countries in their fight against covid-19.

This comes against the backdrop of many nations — almost thirty including the US — approaching India for release of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), seen as a key medication for treating covid-19.

Responding to US President Donald Trump's post on Twitter, where he had thanked India for lifting curbs on export of HCQ, Modi said, "Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever."

"India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together," Modi added in his Twitter post.

“Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!" Trump had said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, in an interview to Fox News, Trump said the US has secured 29 million doses of HCQ from India. “I bought millions of doses. More than 29 million. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi, a lot of it comes out of India. I asked him if he would release it. He was great. He was really good. You know they put a stop because they wanted it for India. But there is a lot of good things coming from that," Trump told Fox News.

As of now, the US is the worst affected country globally with more than 400,000 cases of covid-19, and death toll of 13,000. Globally, over 1.4 million have been infected by the novel coronavirus, claiming 82,000 lives.